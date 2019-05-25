Numbers growing at Shropshire wildlife rescue centre

Summer is a busy time for staff at the centre in Much Wenlock, with a constant stream of everything from foxes and hedgehogs to every variety of local bird.

Fran Hill, manager at the centre, said they had already received about 80 more rescue animals than at this point last year.

"The numbers are increasing and they seem to every year," she said. "There doesn't seem to be a particular species that is increasing, it's across the board."

Animals can come in for many different reasons, from being found injured to people discovering nests in their gardens.

A tiny 14-day-old Great Tit

"It is mating season, and so babies are starting to make their way in for different reasons," Fran said.

"I tend to get nests of little baby birds in, but some are just fledglings that have become injured. Maybe they have fallen from the nest or something has tried to take them out of the nest. We've had quite a lot of those."

If people find animals, they should contact the centre for advice.

Fran said: "With baby birds we can advise people to put them somewhere else, so it doesn't necessarily mean the nest has to come in. Always call us first. If bringing in the nest, bring it in as intact as possible. Keep the birds warm.

Manager Fran Hill with a baby gosling which was found on the side of the road after losing its mum

"Another common one is people moving their sheds, and finding hedgehogs. Should people come across a hedgehog, they should get a towel to pick it up and pop it into a recycling box that they can't clamber out of and give us a call. Should they come across a hedgehog with babies, which will be happening any time, pick up the mother – don't worry about the babies, put her in a secure box and call us immediately."

Fran said the increasing number of baby animals being brought in may be down to the centre's increasing popularity on social media.

"We have 10,000 followers on Facebook. I think people are more aware of animals around them, and hopefully we've made it very obtainable for people to call us so we can give advice."

A baby fox cub which was found on its own

