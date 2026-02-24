Major Shropshire planning meeting to decide on 1,500-home Tasley Garden Village on the outskirts of Bridgnorth - follow LIVE updates

The proposal, called Tasley Garden Village, is planned for the southwestern edge of Bridgnorth, which was allocated for building in Shropshire Council’s original local plan that was set to meet the growth and development needs of the town over the next 15 years.

Bloor Homes Limited and Taylor Wimpey UK Limited submitted the outlining planning application for 1,500 homes in May 2025.

The plans also include the delivery of around 14 hectares of land to be used for employment purposes, as well as a primary school, community facilities, sports pitches and a new home for local grassroots football club, Bridgnorth Spartans.

As part of the planning process, an extended consultation on the proposals took place last year. It saw 438 public comments made on the proposals, 347 of them objecting to the plans. Bridgnorth Town Council and Tasley Parish Council have also objected to the plans.

