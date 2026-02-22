Controversial 1,500 home garden village plans on the edge of Bridgnorth reach decision time - here is what you need to know about the developers, plans, concers and recommendations

On Tuesday, the Southern Area Planning Committee at Shropshire Council are set to decide on a planning application for one of the largest developments submitted in the county.

Bloor Homes Limited and Taylor Wimpey UK Limited submitted the outlining planning application for 1,500 homes in May 2025.

The proposal, called Tasley Garden Village, is planned for southwestern edge of Bridgnorth, which was allocated for building in Shropshire Council’s original Local Plan that was set to meet the growth and development needs of the town over the next fifteen years.

The proposed Tasley Garden Village

What are the plans?

The plans include 1,500 homes, around 300 of which will be classed as “affordable”.

The plans also include the delivery of around 14 hectares of land to be used for employment purposes, as well as a primary school, community facilities, sports pitches and a new home for local grassroots football club, Bridgnorth Spartans.

A 19 acre country park is also included in the plans, which is set to be created on the southern edge of the site.

What is a garden village?

A garden village is a planned, sustainable, and self-contained community, featuring homes, green spaces, and local infrastructure, designed to provide high-quality, affordable housing. They are actively supported by the UK government, which provides funding, expertise, and planning support to local authorities to boost housing supply.

Why is the scheme controversial?

As part of the planning process, an extended consultation on the proposals took place last year. It saw 438 public comments made on the proposals, 347 of which objected to the plans.

Many objectors argued that the proposal was excessive and disproportionate to Bridgnorth’s size and character. Residents also said the site is physically separated from Bridgnorth by the A458, raising concerns about community integration and accessibility. Several comments suggest alternative, smaller sites closer to existing infrastructure and employment hubs should be considered.

There were also fears of schools and GP places in Bridgnorth with such a large population being created.

Are the town councils backing the scheme?

No. The majority of the Site falls under Tasley Parish Council, however there are sections along the eastern boundary within the Bridgnorth Town Council area, and both have objected.

Tasley Parish Council said the potential impacts of the development taken together with Tasley Gateway, another development in the area, have not been adequately assessed. It is too big and sited in the wrong location in a rural setting on prime agricultural land.

Bridgnorth Town Council said the potential impacts on Bridgnorth of the proposal in combination with the Tasley Gateway development have not been adequately assessed and that mitigations proposed may be insufficient.

Morville Parish Council also has a boundary with the development but did not submit any comments during the consultation.

What do the developers say?

Taylor Wimpey and Bloor Homes say their proposals satisfy the urgent need for new homes in Bridgnorth, particularly affordable and specialist housing for older residents. The proposed mix of housing types is also beneficial for attracting diverse demographics, including young families and professionals.

They also say the proposals will contribute towards the Government’s aims of boosting the national supply of housing.

Will the plans be approved?

Shropshire Council’s planning officers have recommended that the Southern Area Planning Committee approve the plans.

When will the decision be made?

The Southern Area Planning Committee will meet to make a decision on the plans on February 24 at 2pm.