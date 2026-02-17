Decision time over controversial 1,500-home 'garden village' plans near Bridgnorth looms - here's when they are due before the council

A planning application for Tasley Garden Village, being developed by Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey, was submitted last year.

The development includes only the delivery of up to 1,500 net-zero-carbon-ready family, affordable and accessible homes, but also specialist older people’s housing, a new two-form entry primary school, a range of community facilities and 14.6ha of employment accommodation, all set within extensive landscaped public open space including a new 19.4ha country park for Bridgnorth.

The plans also include a new home for local grassroots football club, Bridgnorth Spartans.

However, the scheme has proved controversial in Bridgnorth, with many residents opposing the idea on the grounds that current infrastructure such as the town's GP surgery and local roads - are already stretched.

An illustrative masterplan of the Tasley Garden Village development. Picture: Pegasus Group

More than 400 people submitted a comment to the planning application when it went out for consultation last year with 346 of those opposed to the plans

Councillors at Shropshire Council's Southern Area Planning Committee are now set to hear the planning application next week, Bridgnorth Town Council has confirmed.

In a statement, the town council said: "We have been made aware by Shropshire Council that the Tasley Garden Development application is being considered by the Southern Area Planning Committee on Tuesday, February 24."

The planning application can be viewed at Shropshire Council’s planning website https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/ using reference 25/01722/OUT.