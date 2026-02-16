The collision happened at Highley yesterday (Sunday, February 15) at around 7pm.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station said last night: “Crews have just returned from a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Highley, involving a single vehicle.

A motorist avoided serious injury after crashing into a ditch near Bridgnorth. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

“Due to its final position, crews were unable to make it safe, but stayed to monitor the vehicle until the arrival of the recovery.

“Initially crews checked over the single occupant to check she was ok. Thankfully no injuries were reported.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer. An operations officer was also in attendance.