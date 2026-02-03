Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to close yet again as contractors called in for concrete works - here's when

Concreting works, which were scheduled to have taken place last November, but which never occurred after sub-contractors failed to show, will now take place in the week commencing Monday, February 9, the operator said.

A new contractor has now appointed a different firm of sub-contractors to undertake the works.

As a result, Bridgnorth Cliff Railway is expected to be closed for five days.

The Cliff Railway, which was closed for more than a year in 2022 when a retaining wall was found to be unsafe, was also forced to close for two weeks in January this year as Severn Trent conducted works to the sewage system outside the bottom station in Low Town.

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway chairman, Dr Malvern Tipping said: “The office at the Cliff Railway has been liaising with the lead contractor, which I am pleased to say, has appointed new sub-contractors to undertake the works.

"They will be focusing on casting new concrete to the bottom fourteen feet of the tracks where some of the existing materials have become friable and dislodged.

“Although we shall be closed for those five days, the carriages will be seen in motion. The reason for that it that our staff will be using the carriages to transport the sub-contractors’ rubble and materials."