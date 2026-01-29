'I raised £7,000 for the Stroke Association dressed as a dragon - now we're fundraising for the British Heart Foundation'

Dana Powers, known more commonly as Puff the Dragon, donned his costume with pals Donald Duck, Mr Blobby, Batman and the Wolverhampton Jamaican Bob Sled team, among others, in a variety of events last year, including walking to every Midland football stadium in costume.

Dana as Puff the Dragon, Hearty the mascot and Sylvester the Cat (Steve Spencer) in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

The group has been raising money for charities for years, but last year saw one of their best yet by raising £7,000 for the Stroke Association.

Now Dana and pals have set their sights on raising money for the British Heart Foundation, a charity that is quite literally close to Dana's own heart.

"In 2020 I had a heart attack," said Dana. "I always said after that happened that I would have to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, but a lot of other charities seemed to get in the way first."

Puff the Dragon, Hearty and Sylvester

He said on Wednesday (January 28) that he met British Heart Foundation fundraising manager Zoe Roberts in Bridgnorth, along with the charity's mascot, Hearty.

"We are going to do a number of events this year the British Heart Foundation," said Dana. "In July, we plan to do a relay race in full costume up the Wrekin.

"We are also looking to do a charity skydive in costume - although I may not take part in that one myself.

"We are also hoping to hold a charity costume race around a Midlands racecourse in October."

Dana said that next month he and his costumed pals will be presenting the Stroke Association with a cheque following the fundraising efforts last year.