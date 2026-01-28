Week of overnight closures planned for roundabout on busy road between Shropshire and South Staffordshire

The A454 Royal Oak Roundabout at Hilton near Claverley is to be resurfaced from Monday, February 16 to Saturday, February 21.

During the work the roundabout and its approaches, including the B4176 known locally as the 'rabbit run', will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

The A454 Royal Oak Roundabout at Hilton near Claverley is to be resurfaced from Monday, February 16 to Saturday 21. Photo: Google

Signed diversions will be place while the road is closed and access for properties within the closure will be maintained when it is safe to do so.

Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose alternative, shorter diversion routes.

The work will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Updates and full diversion maps can be found online at one.network