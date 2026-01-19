Bridgnorth building site targeted as thieves strip out copper piping

Police in Bridgnorth are appealing to the community for information following the attempt burglary off Friars street.

West Mercia Police said the burglary took place between 4pm on January 7 and 9am on January 8.

A spokesperson said: "The site was left secured with Heras fencing, CCTV cameras and electricity for lighting.

"A consumer board had been tampered with which has deactivated the cameras and lights.

"Copper piping was damaged and removed from inside the building along with piping being stored outside and electric cables.

"At this time nothing was removed from the site but had been stacked ready for removal possibly at a later date."

Anybody with information is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 0096_I_08012026.