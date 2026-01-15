Three fire crews tackle barn fire near Bridgnorth
Three fire crews tackled a barn fire near Bridgnorth.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the incident at Billingsley at around 5.47am yesterday (Wednesday, January 14).
Now the team at Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station, which attended the incident, along with crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, has released photos of the fire showing the scale of the blaze they faced.
A post on the station's social media account said: "At 5.47am, yesterday, our crew was dispatched to respond to a fire involving outbuildings.
"With support from Bridgnorth Fire Station and their water bowser, we swiftly began extinguishing the flames.
"We also requested assistance from Much Wenlock Fire Station for additional water supply.
"Our team remained on scene to address any remaining hotspots.
"Thank you to all the crews involved for their quick and effective response."