Firefighters tackle barn fire near Bridgnorth
Shropshire firefighters were at the scene of a barn fire near Bridgnorth on Wednesday morning.
By Megan Jones
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Billingsley near Bridgnorth at just before 6am on Wednesday, January 14 following reports of a barn fire.
Three crews from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Much Wenlock fire stations were sent to the scene.
As of 8am, the fire service said the incident was still ongoing.