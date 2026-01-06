Five-week Bridgnorth Cliff Railway closure set to begin

The closure, announced before Christmas, is due to Severn Trent Water conducting sewerage upgrades in Stoneway Passage, which gives access to the bottom station of the cliff railway.

The operators of the funicular train said as Stoneway Passage in Bridgnorth's Low Town is the only means of access to the cliff railway’s bottom station, the attraction will be forced to remain closed for the duration of the works.

It could mean the cliff railway, which connects High Town to Low Town, could be closed until February - unless the works are completed ahead of schedule.

The sewerage works will also see Stoneway Passage closed to pedestrians from Tuesday until January 19.

A new parking restriction has also been introduced on Underhill Street for the same duration, Bridgnorth Town Council has said, with a parking bay outside the cliff railway suspended.