'Very costly': Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to close for up to five weeks for street sewer repairs

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway is to close for up to five weeks in the new year for works to take place on the ageing sewers in the town.

By Richard Williams
Severn Trent Water is due to commence street works in Stoneway Passage, off Underhill Street, on Tuesday, January 6.

The works relate to sewer repairs but the owners of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway say the attraction will be forced to close for the duration of the project, which they say could take five weeks.

The sewer repair works follow a three-week closure when the same trench was excavated in March earlier this year. 

It was agreed that they would resume their work in January, when the cliff railway carries fewer passengers. 

Dr Malvern Tipping with cliff railway engineer Barry Evans inspecting the retaining wall
