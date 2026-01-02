£2k raised for Bridgnorth mum seriously injured in crash and separated from son over Christmas

Donations continue to pour in for Jessy-May Dowse, aged 22, who sustained severe injuries in an accident last month.

Friends and family launched the fundraiser to support her as she faces a lengthy stay in hospital, away from her son, Noah.

In just more than a week, more than £500 was donated, pushing the total past the £2,000 mark - reaching 84 per cent of the £2,400 target. A total of 102 donations have been made so far.

An update shared before Christmas said Jessy-May had been able to see her son for the first time in more than a week and thanked the local community for its generosity.

It said: "Jessy was able to see her little boy for the first time in a week today. It’s been an emotional day for all. But a cuddle for his mummy was all that was needed. Thank you for all the donations so far you are all amazing."

