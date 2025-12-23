Fundraiser launched for Bridgnorth mother injured in car crash and facing being apart from young son at Christmas

Friends and family of 22-year-old Jessy-May Dowse, from Bridgnorth, have set up the appeal after she sustained serious injuries in the accident earlier this month.

Jessy, mother to three-year-old Noah, is still in hospital with several broken bones and faces being apart from her son over Christmas and New Year.



So far, nearly £1,500 has been raised for Jessy thanks to more than 75 donors, reaching 63 per cent of the £2,400 target.

Jessy's friend Jason Sharpe, who set up the fundraiser, said: "Jessy’s family and friends are hoping to reach out and ask for a little help during an incredibly difficult time.

"Jessy-May was involved in a road traffic accident and has sustained severe injuries, which may be life-changing. She is facing a prolonged hospital stay and a long, challenging road to recovery.

"As a result, Jessy will not be able to return to work for quite some time. This also means she will be separated from her three-year-old son, Noah, throughout the entire Christmas period and well into the New Year.

"Jessy has always been the heart of Noah's world. She is his sole provider and has worked tirelessly to give him a safe, happy, and loving home, even during the most testing of times.

"While family and friends are doing everything we can, we are hoping for some additional support to help secure Jessy’s home and future for both her and Noah.

"Relieving some of the financial pressure would make a huge difference during this overwhelming time.

"We understand how close it is to Christmas, and we truly appreciate that not everyone may be in a position to give. Please know that any contribution, no matter how small, would be deeply appreciated.

"Thank you for taking the time to read, share, or support in any way you can. Let’s help give Jessy and Noah some comfort and relief during these incredibly difficult times."

You can donate here.