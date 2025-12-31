'Pre-loved can be loved again': Bridgnorth shop boss explains why young people are celebrating the new year in vintage style
The owner of a Shropshire vintage store says many people looking for a new outfit for New Year’s Eve this year are turning to pre-loved, vintage clothing.
Roxy Davis of Bossy Boo’s Boutique began trading at the the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth several months ago.
She says vintage clothes provide a wonderful option for anyone who can’t always find what they want in High Street shops.