'Pre-loved can be loved again': Bridgnorth shop boss explains why young people are celebrating the new year in vintage style

The owner of a Shropshire vintage store says many people looking for a new outfit for New Year’s Eve this year are turning to pre-loved, vintage clothing.

By Richard Williams
Roxy Davis of Bossy Boo’s Boutique began trading at the the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth several months ago.

She says vintage clothes provide a wonderful option for anyone who can’t always find what they want in High Street shops.

Bridgnorth , Old Mill Antiques, and new stall holder: Roxy Davis 'Bossy Boos Boutique'. We chat to her about the increasing trend in young people buying vintage, pre loved clothing.
