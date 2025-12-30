'This year we want to recognise those local community heroes': Popular walking challenge returns to Bridgnorth for the 59th time in 2026

The Bridgnorth Walk has been testing walkers and runners in the county since 1967.

Next year, the walk returns on May 4 next year for the 59th running of the event.

Now organised by the Bridgnorth Lions, the bank holiday event features a number of walking and running challenges including the traditional a 22-mile route to Brown Clee, a 26-mile marathon, a 16-mile metric walk, and junior/family events.

Each year the event raises around £100,000 for individual charities.

This year, the Bridgnorth Lions said the the theme for the walk is ‘Community Matters’.

The Bridgnorth Lions Walk 2025

The walk organised by the Bridgnorth Lions

Chris Luty from the Lions said as the event approaches its 60th year, they want to celebrate the "people, organisations, and everyday heroes who help make Bridgnorth such a truly special place to live, work, and belong".

He added: "This year we want to recognise those local ‘Community Heroes. People who quietly make our town and society the place it is."

He said in the coming weeks, the Bridgnorth Lions will be asking people to nominate local heroes.

Registration for the Bridgnorth Walk 2026 is also set to open in the new year.

For more details visit the Bridgnorth Lions Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/903866424518847/ or their website: https://www.bridgnorthlions.org.uk/bridgnorthwalk2025main