Pizza chain Domino's creates 25 jobs with new Bridgnorth store

Pizza chain Domino’s officially opened its first Bridgnorth store last Monday (December 22).

The store at Unit 6, Chartwell Park, Stourbridge Road has served up 25 new jobs to the area, including pizza chefs, in-store team members and delivery drivers.

The store is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm serving up freshly prepared Domino’s favourites alongside new additions such as the recently launched festive range including the Festive One pizza and the mince pie cookie.

Ravinder Singh, store manager at Bridgnorth Domino’s, said: “We are delighted to launch our new store in Bridgnorth, delivering 25 new jobs to the local area.

"Now even more pizza fans can experience our delicious menu at home, whilst our modern new store also offers great collection deals for those looking for a convenient treat. We’re really looking forward to settling in and building strong, lasting relationships with the local community.”

Domino’s marked its recent grand opening with a lively ribbon‑cutting ceremony that brought together residents and eager customers.

The first 100 visitors were treated to a free small pizza as part of the celebrations.