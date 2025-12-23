Bridgnorth caretaker saves chorister's precious lost diamonds - from a hoover

A member of a Bridgnorth choir group lost the two diamonds from a valuable old ring when they dropped out during a rehearsal at the Community Hall in the town last week.

Bridgnorth Town Council said the chorister, Brigitte, was “left feeling sad” at the loss of her “sentimental jewellery” despite the best efforts of many group members, and other room users, who hunted for the diamonds without success.

Stephen and Brigitte following the return of her diamond last week. Photo: Bridgnorth Town Council

However, Stephen Filer, caretaker at Bridgnorth Town Council, having heard about the ordeal decided to strip his vacuum down and search through the dust.

“It proved to be a happy ending as in amongst the hoover contents Stephen found the missing diamonds,” said a spokesperson for the town council. “Needless to say Brigitte was delighted when Stephen contacted her with the good news.”

Brigitte was reunited with her lost gems by Stephen at the town council’s College House offices last Tuesday.