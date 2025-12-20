Person and dog rescued from building roof in Bridgnorth

At 4.53pm on Friday, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for assistance at a building on Railway Street in Bridgnorth.

One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said one person and a dog needed rescuing from a single-storey building.

Firefighters used a short extension ladder to safely rescue the individual and the dog.

The stop message, confirming that no further assistance was required, was receive by fire control at 5.14pm.