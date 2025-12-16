The pizza takeaway business is opening a new store in Bridgnorth, on the Chartwell Business Park off Stourbridge Road, on Monday, December 22.

The store will be open from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week and is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

The store is offering "flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities".

Domino's is opening the new Bridgnorth store just before Christmas

Mandeep Garcha, Domino’s franchisee, said: “We’re excited to come to the market town of Bridgnorth to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.

"We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Bridgnorth can grow and develop their careers.

"Over 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

The store is celebrating on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony where people are invited to meet the new store team and try some freshly prepared pizza.

The store will be giving out 100 free small pizzas to the first 100 customers as well as offering a Domino’s deal where customers can get a small pizza for £10, a medium for £12 or a large pizza for £14.

People can apply to be a pizza-maker or a 'dough-livery' driver by emailing Sanjeev at sanjeev@garchainvestments.co.uk or asking in store.