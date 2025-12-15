Fresh hope for Bridgnorth youth centre after multiple offers of support to prevent closure

More than 10 people have expressed an interest in becoming a trustees, and at least six organisations have offered support to help The Bridge Youth Centre on Whitburn Street.

However, the youth centre will still close over Christmas, as planned, and remain shut during early months of next year while new plans are developed.

Trustees recently announced that the centre would close at the end of the year due to diminishing funds, unless new trustees stepped in to help run the organisation.

The centre has been operated by the Bridgnorth Dry Bar Trust for more than 30 years, providing a safe and supportive place for young people to meet on Friday nights.

As an independent trust reliant on fundraising, grants and donations, trustees said generating enough income to remain viable had become increasingly difficult. They added that financial pressures, combined with limited capacity among the current team, meant they were no longer able to continue running the centre.

However, following the announcement, there is renewed hope for the centre's future after multiple people and organisations expressed an interest in helping.

The Bridge youth centre in Bridgnorth

A spokesperson said: "Following the announcement on that The Bridge Youth Centre would be closing in 2026 and existing trustees would be stepping down, due to diminishing finances, the community has responded brilliantly and there have been numerous offers of support.

"At least 10 people are interested in becoming a trustee and at least six individuals/organisations are willing to help financially, structurally or with fundraising.

"There is still much to do, including the coming together of any interested parties, the establishment of new leadership and the planning of a new sustainable finance model.

"Existing trustees met on Wednesday, December 10 and were pleased to acknowledge the positive response from the community. All trustees agreed to continue with the planned closure of the centre over Christmas and anticipated that the period of closure would need to continue through early 2026, while new plans are made.

"Trustees are looking to invite all interested parties to follow up their offers of support by attending an open event and meeting at The Bridge in January."

The centre began life at the Community Centre in Low Town before moving to the former Town and Country Club building in 1999. Over the years, it expanded to offer two evening sessions a week and organised countless trips and outdoor activities.

Existing trustees hope to meet with interested parties at an open meeting in late January to discuss the next steps.