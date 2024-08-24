Car up in flames in Bridgnorth - firefighters sent to the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened in Tuckhill, Six Ashes, Bridgnorth, with the car "100 per cent involved" in a fire which spread to two trees.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.45pm on Saturday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Tuckhill, Six Ashes , Bridgnorth .

"Two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus used to extinguish fire."

One fire engine was sent the the scene from Bridgnorth.