Car up in flames in Bridgnorth - firefighters sent to the scene
A car went up in flames in Bridgnorth late last night.
The incident happened in Tuckhill, Six Ashes, Bridgnorth, with the car "100 per cent involved" in a fire which spread to two trees.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.45pm on Saturday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Tuckhill, Six Ashes , Bridgnorth .
"Two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus used to extinguish fire."
One fire engine was sent the the scene from Bridgnorth.