'We dread the day a simple manoeuvre can cost a life': Outdated speed limit has residents living in fear

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Almost 100 residents have signed a petition calling for the speed limit to be lowered on the A458 between Morfe and Six Ashes, to the south-east of Bridgnorth.

Residents are calling for an "urgent review" of the "no longer appropriate" national speed limit zone, and want to see it replaced with a 40mph zone.

The online petition, started by Mark Skidmore, said: "Residents living along and around the vicinity on the A458 between Morfe and Six Ashes are fearful and nervous about the road speed, noise and antisocial behaviour of some road users.

"Attempting to pull into the main road from both the new housing developments and existing side roads has become a heart-stopping experience, with the constant danger posed by speeding cars and motorcycles."

Mark said the issue has "resulted in a negative impact on mental health and overall wellbeing due to the worrying frequency of accidents on this stretch" and that residents "dread the day when a simple manoeuvre can cost a life".