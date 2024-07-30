Artists take a pew as town's annual art exhibition returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Art Society will be holding their annual Art Among the Pews event at St Leonard's Church from Friday 16 August.

The exhibition in the church in High Town will see an extensive range of art works in varied styles and mediums, including paintings and sculpture, on display among the church's pews.

Scores are artists are set to take part, with 2023's event displaying more than 150 pieces of work created but some of its 78 members.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to see the talent and diversity of the society members, while also supporting St Leonard’s Church fund,” said organiser Penny Barker. “If like joining a like minded friendly group pop along to our exhibition for a chat, and enjoy a selection of varied art.”

She said that renowned local artist Sean Counley will be officially opening the exhibition, which runs until August 28 between 11am and 4pm every day. Entry is free.