Car and hedge on fire leads to closure of A-road near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze happened on the A458 at Morville Heath where a saloon vehicle was "fully involved in fire".

Firefighters were on the scene to put it out, and police were advising motorists to avoid the area.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.11pm on Sunday, June 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'car fire' in Tasley, Bridgnorth.

"One saloon vehicle fully involved in fire and a small amount of hedgerow involved in fire that has been extinguished by fire service personnel."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and crews used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to deal with the incident.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said at 2.39pm: "Please be aware that due to a police incident, there is a road closure in place on Ludlow Road roundabout, Bridgnorth. This may cause increased traffic in the area. Please find an alternate route.

"One side of the carriageway is open at this time. Please continue to find alternative route if possible."