Police want help to trace missing Kidderminster man

West Mercia Police officers are looking for 40-year-old Matthew Lavelle, of no fixed abode, from Kidderminster.

They say it is believed he could still be in the Kidderminster or Stourport area.

A spokesperson said: "The public are asked not to approach Mr Lavelle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Paul Modley on 07773 043987 or email paul.modley@westmercia.police.uk.

"In case of emergency, always call 999."