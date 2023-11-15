Stockton House, a Georgian Grade II listed country manor on the Apley Estate in Bridgnorth, opened in August 2022.

The house, which is owned and run by the estate, has now been named a winner at the Wedding Industry Awards' regional finals.

Stockton House received the accolade of the Best Venue (other) in the West Midlands at award ceremony on Monday night at the Edgbaston Park Hotel in Birmingham.

Venue manager Amy Applegarth said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be announced as Regional Winners for Best Venue (Other) for the West Midlands at The Wedding Industry Awards.

The Stockton House team at Monday's awards

"We only opened our doors in August 2022 and to win such a huge accolade like this is amazing. We are striving to be not the ‘normal’ wedding venue by offering our couples a wedding weekend experience with very few limitations.

"I believe our personal and dedicated approach is what sets us apart whilst providing a warm welcome always. We’re now looking forward to showcasing our venue at the national finals in January."

Apley Estates said the renovation of Stockton House was part of its commitment to "preserving, repurposing and diversification" on the estate.

Estate director, Graeme Manton said: “Since opening in August 2022, the venue has grown in popularity having hosted many bespoke and luxurious weddings and with further weddings already booked for the years to come.

"We are incredibly proud of all the team for putting in such dedication and commitment to making Stockton House a now award-winning venue.”

Stockton House will now go on to compete in the national finals which take place in London in January.