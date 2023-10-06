Folk festival organisers celebrate sell-out success

Shire Folk organiser Jen and Westley Bone (far left and far right) with George Boomsma and Brigdnorth Mayor Rachel Connolly

Shire Folk is the brainchild of Westley and Jen Bone, who also organise the popular Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival each August.

The folk festival sees a well-known folk artist play three different venues each month in Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Hereford.

The project is supported by National Lottery and Arts Council England. Last month saw singer and guitarist George Boosma delight audiences at the three venues from September 21-23.

Shire Folk’s Westley Bone said: "What an amazing weekend. We have been blown away with the response from everyone. Sell-out audiences in Bridgnorth at Violet's Tea Room and at Ludlow Distillery on the very first tour. Not only that, but our next artist Lady Nade is also selling fast.

"We couldn't have wished for a better start. Everyone kept coming up to me to say what a wonderful time they had and that they are looking forward to coming to the next shows.

"There's always a little bit of self-doubt when it comes to putting together something as ambitious as this but when the lights went down and the music started, we stood back and saw everyone just being absorbed in the moment. Our doubts disappeared."

The next series of live performances will feature Lady Nade; a multi-award-winning eclectic Folk and Americana singer-songwriter.

The upcoming performances are at: Ludlow Distillery, Ludlow, Thursday, October 12; The Jam Factory, Hereford, Friday, October 13; Violets tea Room, Bridgnorth, Saturday, October 14.