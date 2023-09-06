Concert arranged in memory of chorister who died from cancer

The Concordia Ladies Choir

The Concordia Ladies Choir, based in Bridgnorth, are raising funds for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

It comes after chorister and Bridgnorth resident Frances Sherrington died from bowel cancer last year aged just 61.

Mrs Sherrington, who worked as the headteacher's secretary at Oldbury Wells School in the town, has a daughter who still performs with the choir.

The concert is being held at Morville Village Hall, Morville on Saturday, September 16, at 7.30pm.

Admission costs £7, with all proceeds going to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.