Birmingham date revealed as Craig David prepares for 2025 tour

And, as part of his brand new Commitment UK arena tour which gets under way in February 2025, he will also welcome special guest Lemar.

The 11-date tour will see Craig perform his eclectic and much-loved discography to fans across the UK, including Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on February 15.

Since bursting onto the scene with critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Born To Do It’, a genre-defining record that established David as one of the UK’s most beloved artists, he has since remained at the helm of his own unique, authentically British sound.

Since he first emerged at the end of 1999 with instant UK garage classic ‘Re-Rewind’, Craig has scored 25 UK top 40 singles (16 of them top 10), nine UK top 40 albums (five of them top 10) and amassed over five billion streams worldwide.

He has collaborated with everyone from Sting to Kano to Diplo to KSI, while also becoming one of the biggest DJs in Ibiza via his TS5 soundsystem. Award-wise Craig has received 14 Brit Award nominations, two Grammy nominations, four MOBO awards, three Ivor Novellos honouring his songwriting, and most recently an MBE for his services to music.

In addition to this, he has one of Ibiza’s most successful and long standing residencies playing Ibiza Rocks, coming back this year for its seventh season.

Ahead of the tour, he said: "I can’t wait to bring my band back to the UK for my 2025 Commitment arena tour!

"Looking forward to having a party and mixing up the classics and maybe something new..."

Lemar will join David for the entirety of the tour.

One of the most successful British male artists of the last two decades, Lemar has seven UK Top 10 singles and has sold over two million albums worldwide.

He’ll be performing a collection of his hits from the last 20 years such as ‘If There’s Any Justice’ and ‘Dance (With U)’.

Tickets for Craig David go on-sale to the general public on Friday at 10am at The Ticket Factory.