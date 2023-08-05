Delay to Bridgnorth Cliff Railway work down to 'wrong paperwork' says owner

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

The owner of the cliff railway in Bridgnorth that has sat motionless since it was closed on health and safety grounds in December, has said the delay is due to the council having provided the wrong paperwork.

Malvern Tipping with Cliff Railway engineer Barry Evans inspecting the retaining wall
Earlier this week, Bridgnorth Town Council reopened Castle Walk as it waits for permission from the owner of the railway to begin repairs to a second section of the damaged retaining wall that caused the attraction to close last year.

