John Sargant from Billingsley completed the challenge on Monday for the second time, having completed the walk last year when he was a sprightly 86.

Now the grandfather has once again conquered the challenge and is thought to be among the oldest people to have taken on the Bridgnorth Walk on the Bank Holiday Monday.

The pensioner's grandson, George Sargant, said: “He walked the full Bridgnorth Walk again at the age of 87. He completed the full 22-mile course last year for charity at 86. I think it’s a remarkable achievement worthy of some recognition.

“He has been buying the Bridgnorth Journal every week for years and years now. He’s a very humble man and he wouldn’t want to make a fuss about it all but I just felt that he is worthy of a mention for this remarkable achievement he is undertaking at his age.”

Monday's Bridgnorth Walk saw around 1,000 people enter the full walk, the marathon or one of the family or junior walks – a record for the 50-year annual event.

