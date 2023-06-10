Hundreds turn out for first day of county's most unique art trail

Jan Park showing off some of the art on display in the trail.

Bridgnorth Art Trail opened today for the first of two days showcasing more than 70 artists' work.

The unique twist on the trail sees Bridgnorth residents and businesses open up their homes and premises to host art and show off to the public, effectively creating a series of pop-up galleries around the picturesque town.

The trail across the town takes in 37 venues, including historic houses, some dating back to the 17th century, as well as former schools, a forge and a malthouse.

Victoria Commander, one of the event's organisers, said they had been delighted with the level of interest, with hundreds of tickets being snapped up today as people rushed to join those who had already booked their chance to take part.

She said: "It is wonderful, there is such a buzz about the town. One of the artists said to me he could not remember it being so lovely before.

"We have been very pleased with the response and the artists have all been there in situ and it is gorgeous weather for people wandering around."

Victoria offered her thanks to those who make the trail what it is – the venues and the artists.

She said: "We cannot get over the generosity of the people of Bridgnorth. To open their houses, rearrange the furniture, take their paintings off the wall, it is a big effort but they're willing to do it, inviting artists into their home and then having the general public coming in. We have such generous people, it really is wonderful."

The money raised from the trail will be going to support local charity – the Crows Mill Craft Centre, a small not-for-profit day service provider, where new skills can be learnt in a therapeutic environment.

Victoria said it was important for the trail to involve local businesses, adding: "We like to try and give a boost to local businesses so we have got art displays in different cafes to encourage people to go in and especially on a day like today, have a drink, look at a bit of art, then stop for lunch, it is what we want to do."

The artists, who are selected to exhibit their work by a committee, are local, and are not charged to show their creations.