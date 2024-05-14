Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The team at Thalio, based at the Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth, said they were “delighted” to have been made finalists for the third year running in two categories at the Midland Food Drink & Hospitality Awards 2024.

It has been shortlisted as South Asian Restaurant of the Year and Hotel Bar of the Year.

“We are so proud and so grateful to be in the running for these incredible awards again for the third year,” the restaurant said after announcing its shortlisting.

The winners will be announced on June 17.

Thalio is at The Falcon in Bridgnorth

The restaurant has also been nominated this month for the Prestige Curry Awards (PCA) 2024 as the county's Street Food Restaurant of the Year.

Announcing the restaurant's success, the PCA said: “We at Prestige Curry Awards are delighted to spotlight Thalio, a culinary gem led by the exemplary Mizan Rahman.

“Thalio, under Mizan's leadership, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Street Food Restaurant of the Year award in Shropshire. Mizan's dedication to delivering exceptional food and service sets the standard for excellence in the industry.

“Wishing Thalio at The Falcon the best of luck as they embark on this exciting journey. May your culinary creations continue to dazzle and delight! To all curry lovers, be sure to visit Thalio and experience their exceptional cuisine first-hand.”

Food at Thalio's has been described as 'exceptional'

A restaurant spokesperson said: “We are so grateful to be shortlisted and thank PCA for their gracious words and most importantly, the recognition and acknowledgement of our dedication and commitment towards providing authentic food in a welcoming relaxed atmosphere within The Falcon Hotel.

“We would also like to congratulate our amazing team, we could not do it without you.”