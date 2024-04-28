16 photos from the Italian supercars event at Severn Valley Railway

On Sunday, dozens of luxury Italian cars descended upon the Severn Valley Railway's Bridgnorth Station for a meeting that blended road and rail.

The event was organised by the Italian AutoMoto Club, which each September takes over Bridgnorth High Street with an array of luxury vehicles.

But this time, the car owners were invited to drive down to Bridgnorth Station, where they could leave their beloved vehicles and hop on a train to explore the 16-mile heritage line.

Organiser, David Morris explained: "We've been putting it together for around two months now.

"We've had a Lamborghini from Reading, Ferraris from North Wales, Cheshire, Lancashire - so most of the vehicles have come a long way from Bridgnorth.

"Most of the drivers had never been to Bridgnorth, so when you combine that with a steam train ride - it's been a new experience for them.