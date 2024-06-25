Get ready for family fun at the Black Country Duck Race and Family Festival

Final preparations are in hand for the community event held in aid of Stourbridge-based Mary Stevens Hospice.

https://youtu.be/13wysqSeJvs?feature=shared

It is taking place at The Waterfront, in Brierley Hill, on Sunday from midday featuring stalls, food and entertainment. The duck race itself will start at 3pm.

The owner of the first duck across the finish line will scoop the £100 first prize and the Mick Bailey Duck Race Trophy.

The hospice's community and events fundraiser James Totney says: “Following the success of last year's duck race at The Waterfront we are thrilled to be back.

In 2018 volunteer James Alma, of Stourbridge, with the winning duck at The Tenth Lock, in Brierley Hill

"We’ve got a day of fun activities planned to keep the whole family entertained.

"Enjoy live entertainment and browse stalls from small local businesses.

"Plus, there will be delicious street food from Digbeth Dining Club to keep everyone fuelled for the race. We can’t thank our community enough for turning out in force each year to help us raise funds so we can continue to provide our vital services now and in the future.

Supporters can purchase ducks priced at £3 each plus transaction fee via website marystevenshospice.co.uk/event/black-country-duck-race-2024/cost or purchase them at the event on the day, subject to availability.

Last year the expanding race moved to the Waterfront due to its growing popularity having previously been held at the Delph Locks.

The hospice trust based in Hagley Road, Oldswinford, needs £3.5 million in funding support per year.