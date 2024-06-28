Wartime 'mini-tractor' that helped feed nation arrives at antiques centre in time for 1940s weekend
As visitors to the Severn Valley Railway prepare to step back in time to the 1940s, a Bridgnorth antiques shop has received a little-known power tool that was crucial for helping feed Britain during the Second World War.
The vintage Allen Power Scythe were mass produced between 1933 until the 1970s in Oxford, but the petrol powered devices came into their own during the Second World War when Britain was under rationing rules.
John Ridgway, who runs the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth, has just put up for sale an Allen Scythe, which he said played a crucial role in the 1940s.