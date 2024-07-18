Town prepares to go Harry Potter potty for inaugural Wizard's Birthday celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Wednesday, July 31, Bridgnorth will transform into a magical hub with events held at iconic venues across the town, complemented by activities hosted by independent businesses.

'A Wizard's Birthday' in Bridgnorth is being organised by the team behind the folk festival, ShireFolk, and offers offers a variety of free, cultural, and interactive activities inspired by the books and films created by J.K. Rowling and celebrated on the actual birthday of her most famous creation.

Even the town's mysterious yarn bombers are gearing up for the festival and have knitted a postbox topper in anticipation to the event, which has been made possible through funding from Vibrant Shropshire through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Bridgnorth Town Council and sponsorship from local ink company, Stinky Ink.

A range of free and some paid-for activities are set to take place during A Wizard's Birthday.

These events include:

Get Sorted - Gather at St Leonards Church to join in the sorting hat ceremony and get prepared for your day of magical adventures!

Meet the Owls - The epitome of magical familiars, head over to St Leonards Church to meet the Owls from Battlefield Bird of Prey Centre and Shropshire Falconry.

O.W.L. Examinations - Sit your Ordinary Wizarding Level Qualifications under the stern eye of Witches from Bridgnorth Library – no cheating will be tolerated but high achievers will be rewarded.

Wandwork Lessons - Head over to the Castle Gardens for lessons in stance, wand movements and flare! A temporary anti-magic charm has been used on the castle Gardens to ensure no magical accidents happen while you are perfecting your techniques.

The Dark Arts at Theatre on the Steps: He who must not be named has taken residence in Theatre on the Steps. ​​Beware as the most powerful and dangerous Dark Wizard of all time brings the Dark Arts to this corner of Bridgnorth. The Theatre will transform into a homage to Dark Magic, only the bravest of wizards can have their photograph with Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters.

The creatures of the Dark Arts: While you are at the theatre, venture upstairs to meet our reallife creature specialist! We have teamed up with the fantastic Simon (the Sorcerer) from Corner Exotics who will be introducing you, literally, to his creature friends! A real-life Hagrid who loves his spiders, snakes and toads as much as his stick insects and baby hedgehogs!

There will also be magic shows, an interactive trail and event the The Severn Valley Railway are getting involved by ferrying passengers to Bridgnorth in steam and diesel trains with Harry Potter-style compartments.

Organiser, Jen Bone of Shirefolk, said: "A Wizards Birthday in Bridgnorth is a celebration of imagination and creativity, providing local residents and visitors to the town with exciting, free to attend, cultural and interactive activities under the framework of the much loved Wizarding World created by JK Rowling.

“Bridgnorth is such a wonderful town to explore with a rich history and interesting places whilst also being a live and vibrant Market town.”