Sneak preview of gleaming steam loco ahead of Severn Valley Railway's gala

The Stanier Mogul 13268 was briefly rolled out of the Severn Valley Railway paint shop at Bridgnorth on Tuesday just days before the Spring Steam Gala.

Since its overhaul was completed earlier this year, the locomotive has been receiving its new livery. Hand-applied lettering and lining, as well as many sheets of gold leaf, have given it an "impressive and authentic" finish.

The sole survivor of its class, LMS 13268 is once again carrying the number and livery it had in 1934 when it first entered service. It’s set to be one of the highlights of the Spring Steam Gala, which runs from April 18 to 21.

“We’re delighted to see 13268 back in service,” said the SVR’s managing director, Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster. “It is perhaps the perfect engine for our line, with the capability of hauling full passenger trains of up to nine carriages with ease.

“Having celebrated its 90th birthday earlier this year, we can’t think of a better time for it to re-join the SVR home fleet, and we know there’ll be a real buzz around it at the gala.”

The Stanier Mogul joins other members of the SVR’s home fleet for the four-day gala, including 4930 ‘Hagley Hall’ and 21C127 ‘Taw Valley’ as well as guest locomotives GWR 1369, Terrier No 72 ‘Fenchurch’ and Lambton Tank No 29.

There’s more information and tickets at svr.co.uk.

There’s a wealth of background on the railway, and the chance to go behind the scenes at the SVR’s YouTube channel.