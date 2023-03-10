Severn Valley Railway hopes for full service to be resumed by April 1 - no joke

SVR's D821 in a new livery with a newly painted 33

The railway has been running a limited service since it reopened on March 4 due to infrastructure on the line.

While the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has cut the price of a standard and family ticket to reflect the shorter journey, it has been keen to get the full service back running.

It is now set to re-introduce it on April Fool's Day.

SVR say April 1 will also see the return of its popular Open House weekend.

The event allows visitors to delve behind the scenes into areas that are rarely accessible to the public.

Diesel cabs tours, signal box tours, and the chance to see behind the scenes at the machine shop, locomotive works, and carriage shop are all on offer to ticket-holders, though advance booking for these tours is advised.

Guided tours of The Engine House are also available, with a raffle being run on-site to raise funds for the railway. Prizes include a footplate ride and a 12-month unlimited family pass.

After the Open House weekend of full-line running, the SVR will be running four trains a day from April 6-10.

April 13 sees the Pendennis excursion day, a prelude to the GWR-themed Steam Gala, and from May onwards, the number of running days increases.

Gus Dunster, the interim managing director said: “For the SVR’s staff and volunteers, the sight and sound of trains running and happy visitors is a reward for all our hard work over the winter to get the railway up and ready for the new season. We can’t wait to welcome you back."

Mr Dunster, who has taken over the reins at SVR at a time when the railway has been hit by rapid rising costs and a drop in visitor numbers, added: “2023 will be an important and challenging one for the Severn Valley Railway and more than ever your support is appreciated.

"Please spread the word to family and friends, and encourage them to visit. Share and positively comment on our social media posts. Every gesture of support means a great deal, and helps us cope with the challenges that lie ahead.”