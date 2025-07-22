Watch: Timelapse of bridge repairs following landslip that closed part of heritage railway line

.

On Monday, Severn Valley Railway (SVR) announced that repairs to Mor Brook bridge had been completed following a landslip in January.

The landslip, which happened between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade station, saw the Shropshire town cut off from the heritage line for several months.

Thanks to an ambitious effort by many volunteers and companies across the rail sector, the full line is now set to reopen this Friday with the infamous ‘Flying Scotsman’ hauling the inaugural service.

Over the last five months, repairs have included the excavation of more than 2,500 tonnes of material along with temporary culverting works on the watercourse below the bridge.

New timelapse footage shared by SVR shows the prep work, track reinstatement, ballasting and tamping that took place last week at the site.

Concrete footing was then installed, followed by the lifting in of more than 100 2.5-tonne concrete blocks to create a solid structure.

Repairs were then finished with the tracks being re-laid across the newly-repaired bridge - a feat that SVR said was achieved "in record time and at zero cost".

New timelapse footage shared by SVR shows the prep work, track reinstatement, ballasting and tamping that took place last week at the site.

Perhaps the most famous steam locomotive, the Flying Scotsman will celebrate the railway's reopening and also run throughout the weekend as part of the Swingin' Sixties event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the line in preservation.