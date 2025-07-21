Watch: Famous Flying Scotsman which is expected to wow the Severn Valley crowds arrives in Kidderminster

The ‘Flying Scotsman’ will run from this Friday (July 25) to next Monday after tickets sold out within minutes.

But train enthusiasts are hoping to catch a glimpse along the way of what will now be the full 16 miles between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, after repairs to a section of the route affected by a landslip at Mor Brook bridge.

The iconic locomotive - on loan from the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations Limited - will form part of the Swinging Sixties event on Saturday and Sunday.

The Flying Scotsman arrives at the Severn Valley Railway in Kidderminster

On the extra day of services, Monday, July 28 ‘Flying Scotsman’ will haul three return trips from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth; there will be no other services running on that day, with three additional steam-hauled services on offer including a double-header, plus a further heritage diesel-hauled service.

Bosses at the railway managed to obtain an extension until Monday, when it will haul three return trips from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth; with no other services running.

SVR managing director Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster said: "We are incredibly grateful to the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations Limited for agreeing to this extension to 60103’s stay with us.

"Tickets to travel on it sold out fast but we are keen for as many people as possible to get to see it as we celebrate our 60th year."

For more information and to obtain tickets for the Swinging Sixties event, visit https://svr.co.uk/.