Air ambulance called and woman taken to hospital after car hits electricity pole near Bridgnorth

By Richard Williams

The air ambulance was scrambled and four fire engines dispatched after a woman was trapped in a car after she crashed into an electricity pole.

The fire service was called to the B4368 in Aston Eyre at around 10.13 am

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a report of the collision on the B4368 in Aston Eyre, four miles west of Bridgnorth, at around 10.13 am.

SFRS said four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Also at the scene was an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

The woman trapped in the vehicle was released from her car by firefighters before the vehicle was made safe.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who had been helped out of the vehicle by the fire service.

"She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital."

Richard Williams

