Drone sent up to look for casualty after early hours crash in Bridgnorth

The incident happened at Rindleford, Bridgnorth in the early hours of this morning.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.14am on Thursday, May 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Incident involving one private saloon vehicle on its side. No persons trapped. Use of drone to assist with search for casualty."

Three fire engines including the incident command unit and the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.