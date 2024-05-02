Daredevil Anthony reluctantly ends his motor racing career at the age of 85
A daredevil pensioner has reluctantly decided to retire from his motor racing career - at the age of 85.
By David Tooley
Claverley businessman Anthony Fenwick-Wilson says the "will is willing" but that Old Father Time and his "vets" have decreed that his days of racing his 1935 straight-eight Railton are sadly over.
"I feel b****y awful about it," said Mr Fenwick-Wilson. "They tried to stop me before with my artificial hips and heart attacks.
"I have had to stop now because I am losing my sense of balance and you can't have that on fast corners."
Mr Fenwick-Wilson added that he "can’t really complain though.