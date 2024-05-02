'We can be very proud' - rugby club hails completion of its new ‘flood- proof’ clubhouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Rugby Club applied to Shropshire Council for the new facilities in 2022.

Its previous clubhouse at the Edgar Davies Ground had been hit by flooding four times in the previous two years and the new clubhouse was designed to be raised 2.5 metres above the ground to protect from flood water.

Jim Graham, Chair of Trustees, said they had the final inspection for the new clubhouse last month, which “went well”.

However, he said there was still work to do at the Edgar Davies Ground.

He said: “The demolition and removal of the Old Pavilion and associated structures will take place later this year after some rugby matches and other pre booked events have taken place requiring the use of the existing marquee and associated bar facilities.”

He added that he wished to thank project manager Steve Farrell as well as contractor BFG.

“Their team together with their sub-contractors and suppliers have built for us at BRFC and the whole Community a Clubhouse of which we can be very proud.

“Our thanks go to all of these Members for their contributions to keeping the costs to the Club to a minimum and producing such good quality work.

“Members have been busy with the transfer of stock and equipment from the existing facilities to the New Clubhouse and thanks go to all those who have helped out.

"Recognition by the Club will be provided in due course to properly thank all the volunteers, patrons and all of our other benefactors for their generous contributions in creating our New Clubhouse.

“There will of course still be some work to be done after we take possession of the New Clubhouse which will include the demolition and removal of the Old Pavilion and associated structures, re-configuring of utilities and the completion of the gravelled areas, seeding, planting, walkways and fencing including the new fencing to the Rowing Club area, all of which will augment the New Clubhouse and enhance the experience that our New Clubhouse will offer to Members and the wider Bridgnorth Community.

“This work will be carried out over the summer period.

“Once the teething problems of operating a new building are overcome there will be several opening events to recognise this significant milestone in clubs history. Announcements regarding these events will be made separately inviting Members and their guests to participate and enjoy our New Clubhouse.”

He added that the new clubhouse would not have been possible a loan from their VP “on very generous terms”, the sale of the The Bull pub, and fundraising schemes such as the Buy a Brick initiative.