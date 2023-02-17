People urged to use health services wisely as new wave of strikes gets underway

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/04/2020 - GV's - Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury....

The ambulance services’ next planned industrial action is on Friday, February 17, March 6 and March 20, while nurses’ strikes are planned for March 1 and 2. In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust are affected by the nurses’ strike.

A statement from the NHS and local authorities in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin says: "The industrial action is a national dispute between the Government and Trades Unions about terms and conditions. We would like to reassure you that we are working together across the system to try and mitigate the disruption to the public. We are committed to keeping disruption caused by the industrial action to a minimum."

"If you have an appointment at our hospitals, please attend unless you hear from us. Please don’t call to check if your appointment is going ahead. We will be in touch with patients directly if we need to rearrange an appointment.

"Our emergency departments remain open 24 hours a day if you have a life-threatening emergency. No-one should put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes and people with serious, life-threatening conditions will continue to be seen at our emergency departments."

However the statement urges people to keep 999 and A&E clear for genuine life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 online or by phone for other urgent care needs.

"If you are contacting 111, please give as much information as you can, as that will help you get the right support and advice.

"During strike days, it is likely 999 call handlers will be very busy. NHS 111 call centres will have fewer staff, with longer call response times expected across the system. As a result, we are urging anyone with non-urgent care need to first seek help from NHS 111 online."

People should only dial 999 for life-threatening emergencies such as: cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, fits that aren’t stopping, chest pain, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, severe allergic reactions, suspected stroke, serious head injuries.