Wetherspoon pubs will show World Cup games with the sound down... unless the manager decides otherwise

JD Wetherspoon wants to keep some areas where people can escape the month-long pre-Christmas tournament which kicks off on Sunday.

Eddie Gershon, company spokesman, confirmed that it is not the first time that the chain has screened World Cup matches but they are keeping their long-standing no sound policy.

Mr Gershon said: “Wetherspoon will be showing the World Cup matches in its pubs.

“There will only be a handful of pubs not showing the games as they do not have screens.

“As always the sound will be switched off for the games as there will be a lot of people who are not interested in watching the game or hearing the commentary.

“It will be up to the manager’s discretion if they wish to put the sound on.”

The controversial tournament in Qatar sees its first England game on Monday lunchtime.