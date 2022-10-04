Notification Settings

Go behind the green doors of energy-efficient Shropshire homes

Energy conscious householders across Shropshire are throwing open their front doors this weekend.

Melverley in Ludlow
It is part of Shropshire Green Doors, where homeowners show how they've made their homes greener and more energy efficient.

Taking place in Shropshire this Saturday and Powys on October 15, some 50 properties will be opening their doors and showing their green technology, draught proofing and insulation.

Underton Cottage, Bridgnorth

All of the details can be found at greenopenhomes.net and homes in your area can be located on the website.

This year, Green Doors is part of a wider project called Future Ready Homes, run by a partnership including Marches Energy Agency and Severn Wye Energy Agency.

